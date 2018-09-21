Unreleased Chris Cornell music collected in new posthomous box set

Chris Cornell

A new posthomous box set celebrating the musical legacy of Chris Cornell is set for release in November.

The eponymous set was curated by Cornell’s wife, Vicky, in collaboration with his bandmates and friends. The 64-song tracklist includes material from Cornell’s various bands, including Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave, as well as music from his solo career.



Of note is the inclusion of 11 previously unreleased tracks, including a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and an original song, “When Bad Does Good”, which is streaming below.

Other unreleased material include live recordings of Cornell’s duet with Yusuf/Cat Stevens on “Wild World”; another duet with his daughter, Toni, on Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song”; Cornell’s personal arrangement of “One” featuring the lyrics to Metallica’s song set to the music of U2’s song of same name; and a first-ever album release of Audioslave’s “Show Me How To Live” recorded live in Cuba in 2015.

The album’s liner notes were penned by Cornell’s former bandmates and collaborators, including Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron, Audioslave’s Tom Morello, Temple of the Dog’s Mike McCready, and producer Brendan O’Brien.

Chris Cornell will also be available as a 17-song single disc set and on double vinyl. You can pre-order the various configurations here. Find the full tracklist below.

Chris Cornell Tracklist:

CD 1

01. Hunted Down [Soundgarden]

02. Kingdom of Come [Soundgarden]

03. Flower [Soundgarden]

04. All Your Lies [Soundgarden]

05. Loud Love [Soundgarden]

06. Hands All Over [Soundgarden]

07. Say Hello2 Heaven [Temple of the Dog]

08. Hunger Strike [Temple of the Dog]

09. Outshined [Soundgarden]

10. Rusty Cage [Soundgarden]

11. Seasons

12. Hey Baby (Land Of The New Rising Sun) [M.A.C.C.]

13. Black Hole Sun [Soundgarden]

14. Spoonman [Soundgarden]

15. Dusty [Soundgarden]

16. Burden In My Hand [Soundgarden]

CD 2

01. Sunshower

02. Sweet Euphoria

03. Can’t Change Me

04. Like A Stone [Audioslave]

05. Cochise [Audioslave]

06. Be Yourself [Audioslave]

07. Doesn’t Remind Me [Audioslave]

08. Revelations [Audioslave]

09. Shape Of Things To Come [Audioslave]

10. You Know My Name

11. Billie Jean

12. Long Gone (Rock Version)

13. Scream

14. Part Of Me (Steve Aoki Remix)

15. Ave Maria (with Eleven)

CD 3

01. Promise [Slash featuring Chris Cornell]

02. Whole Lotta Love [Santana featuring Chris Cornell]

03. Call Me A Dog (Live Acoustic)

04. Imagine (Live Acoustic)

05. I Am TheHighway (Live Acoustic)

06. The Keeper

07. Been Away Too Long [Soundgarden]

08. Live To Rise [Soundgarden]

09. Lies [Gabin with Chris Cornell & Ace]

10. Misery Chain [with Joy Williams]

11. Storm [Soundgarden]

12. Nearly Forgot My Broken Heart

13. Only These Words

14. Our Time In The Universe

15. ’Til The Sun Comes Back Around

16. Stay With Me Baby

17. The Promise

18. When Bad Does Good *

CD 4

0. Into The Void (Sealth) (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

02. Mind Riot (Live at the Paramount) [Soundgarden]

03. Nothing To Say (Live in Seattle) [Soundgarden]

04. Jesus Christ Pose (Live in Oakland) [Soundgarden]

05. Show Me How To Live (Live in Cuba) [Audioslave] *

06. Wide Awake (Live in Sweden) *

07. All Night Thing (Live in Sweden) *

08. Nothing Compares 2 U(Live at Sirius XM) *

09. One (Live at Beacon Theatre) *

10. Reach Down (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog] *

11. Stargazer (Live at the Paramount) [Temple of the Dog] *

12. Wild World (Live at Pantages Theatre) [Yusuf/Cat Stevens with Chris Cornell] *

13 .A Day In The Life (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) *

14. Redemption Song (Live at Beacon Theatre) [with Toni Cornell] *

15. Thank You (Live in Sweden) *

* = Previously unreleased material