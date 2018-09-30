Chris Evans valiantly defends America against Kanye West’s nonsense

Chris Evans and Kanye West

After closing ruining SNL’s season 44 premiere with a pro-Trump diatribe, Kanye logged onto Twitter Sunday and subjected the rest of the world to his ill-informed nonsense. In defending his decision to wear a MAGA hat, Kanye tweeted, “This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs.” He went on to advocate for the abolishment of the 13th amendment — a.k.a. the amendment that ended slavery.

It seems Kanye’s problem with the 13th amendment is because it also allows for prisoners to be used for forced labor. However, he didn’t articulate that in his tweet. Nor did he mention that while “we build factories here in America,” his own Yeezy products continue to be manufactured in China. His message of the MAGA hat representing “good and America becoming whole again” also runs counter to the self-inflicted humanitarian crisis at the southern border, which has resulted in thousands of migrant children being moved under the cover of darkness to a Texas tent city, as well as the president’s ongoing efforts to protect powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.



What Kanye’s tweet does do, however, is provide cover for the Trump administration as it continues to gaslight America with false truths and seize on cultural fights to rile up his base. Already Trump himself has championed the tweet, lauding Kanye for “leading the charge.”

Fortunately, a hero has emerged to valiantly push back against Kanye’s Twitter vomit. Captain America himself, Chris Evans, personally responded to Kanye, writing ever so epically: “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying. https://t.co/4jCFwB4T5U — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 30, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes, but Captain America does have a pretty sweet shield.