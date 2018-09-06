Phosphorescent celebrates “Christmas Down Under” on new song: Stream

Phosphorescent, photo by Daniel Arnold

Singer-songwriter Matthew Houck is prepping a new Phosphorescent album titled C’est La Vie, due to hit shelves October 5th. The Dead Oceans-released LP serves as his first since 2013’s solid Muchacho, and recounts a marked period of transition, during which he started a family, left New York for Nashville, and overcame a life-threatening illness.

In July, we heard the bright Americana cut “New Birth in New England”. Houck is back now with something of a contrast, a smoldering and pedal steel-enriched number called “Christmas Down Under”. The introspective offering is best queued up for cruising down a dusty road, while an expansive Southwest desert bakes on either side and a gorgeous sunset blazes behind.



This fall, Houck will support C’est La Vie with a tour of both Europe and North America.