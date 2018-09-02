CNN removes Parts Unknown episodes featuring Asia Argento

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

When it rains, it pours, and right now it’s a hurricane for Asia Argento in the wake of sexual allegations. Earlier this week, the actress was fired from X Factor Italy, and now CNN has followed suit, pulling any episode she was involved in with Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown.

“In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice,” a spokesperson for the network told BuzzFeed.



Argento, who dated the late host at the time, had appeared in two episodes and directed a third. All three have been scrubbed from CNN’s streaming service, CNN Go, and will be removed from any forthcoming airings.

The news comes only two weeks after a report in the New York Times uncovered a secret hush payment made to former child actor, Jimmy Bennett, who had accused his former co-star, Argento, of sexually assaulting him in 2013, when he was 17 years old.

At the time, Argento claimed the report was “absolutely false,” denied ever having a sexual relationship with Bennett, and claimed Bourdain sent the hush payment to avoid “possible negative publicity.” Since then, leaked photos and texts by Bennett have insisted otherwise.

Police are currently investing Argento for potential criminal charges.