Conan O’Brien announces standup comedy tour

Conan O'Brien

Beginning in November, Conan O’Brien will hit the pause button on his TBS late-night comedy show and head out on the road for his first standup comedy tour since 2010.

“Team Coco Presents Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips” spans 18 dates taking place across the US and Canada during the months of November and December.



For each performance, O’Brien will be joined by a group of hand-picked comedians, including former and current Conan writers. Confirmed talent includes Rory Scovel, Deon Cole, Ron Funches, Laurie Kilmartin, and Marina Franklin, among others.

The tour comes in advance of O’Brien retooled late-night show, which will downsize to 30-minute episodes beginning in January. In lieu of traditional celebrity guests and musical performances, Conan will feature more pre-taped and digital segments such as his wildly popular “Clueless Gamer” segment.

“There are a lot of exciting changes coming up for me in 2019 and I wanted to kick it off this fall with an 18-city live tour. The idea that I hit the road for seven weeks was pitched by my wife, with the full backing of my children,” O’Brien said in a statement.

See the full tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 28th. You can also grab them here.

Conan O’Brien 2018 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

11/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Music Box

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

11/07 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/08 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/16 – Houston, TX @ Revention Center

11/17 – Austin, TX @ ACL Moody Theatre

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

11/28 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

11/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

12/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic