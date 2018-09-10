Corey Taylor: 2019 devoted to Slipknot, but Stone Sour writing new music

Corey Taylor, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

In a new interview, Corey Taylor said that he has already started writing new Stone Sour music, even though he will be focusing on Slipknot next year.

“[Stone Sour have] so much good material that we’ve got that we’re working on,” Taylor told Australia’s HEAVY Podcast Interviews. “We started writing new music pretty much as soon as we got on the road.”



Taylor added. “We just can’t be stopped. We’re gluttons for punishment at this point. The cool thing is that knowing that we’ve got all this great material, we can kind of enjoy the rest as much as we can because we know when it’s time to really start ramping up the demo machine, we’re going to have all this cool stuff to listen to. There’s no pressure for us to just run right in.”

Don’t expect to hear the new Stone Sour tunes before Slipknot, though. “Obviously, I’m going to do Slipknot next year, and it will allow the audience to miss [Stone Sour], which is the best thing in the world you can have,” Taylor said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor discussed how his rocky childhood helped draw him into music.

“It was either that or trying various different ways to off myself, basically,” Taylor said, “because at the time, there [weren’t] the resources that the world has to offer now. We’re talking about 35 years ago, and it was tough, man. It was tough growing up that way. You hold onto a lot. Whether it was being bullied or abused – which I had both in healthy proportions – it kind of fostered a horrible anger in me, and it wasn’t really until Slipknot that I was able to tap into that and really unleash it.”

Taylor also commented on Stone Sour’s slot on Ozzy Osbourne‘s farewell tour. “We’re direct support for Ozzy Osbourne, handpicked by him for this tour that we’re doing in America right now,” he said. “That’s like being knighted.”

Stone Sour’s latest album is 2017’s Hydrograd. Slipknot’s upcoming release will mark their follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.