Crash Test Dummies reunite for God Shuffled His Feet 25th anniversary tour

Canadian alt-rock outfit Crash Test Dummies are reuniting after 17 years and will tour the US later this year. The tour comes in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the band’s sophomore album, God Shuffled His Feet, and each date will feature a full performance of the album along with other staples from their catalog.
The tour will feature Crash Test Dummies’ original lineup of Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge.
See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 21st.
Crash Test Dummies 2018 Tour Dates:
11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
11/25 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom
11/27 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
11/29 – West Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite
11/30 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton
12/02 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage
12/04 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
12/05 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
12/07 – Fall River, MA @ Narrow Center for the Arts
12/08 – New York, NY @ The Concert Hall