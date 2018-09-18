Crash Test Dummies reunite for God Shuffled His Feet 25th anniversary tour

Crash Test Dummies

Canadian alt-rock outfit Crash Test Dummies are reuniting after 17 years and will tour the US later this year. The tour comes in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the band’s sophomore album, God Shuffled His Feet, and each date will feature a full performance of the album along with other staples from their catalog.

The tour will feature Crash Test Dummies’ original lineup of Brad Roberts, Ellen Reid, Dan Roberts, and Mitch Dorge.



See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 21st.

Crash Test Dummies 2018 Tour Dates:

11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

11/25 – Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

11/27 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

11/29 – West Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite

11/30 – Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

12/02 – Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

12/04 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

12/05 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

12/07 – Fall River, MA @ Narrow Center for the Arts

12/08 – New York, NY @ The Concert Hall