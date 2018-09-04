Danny Elfman to play Jack Skellington at 25th anniversary The Nightmare Before Christmas event

Legendary composer Danny Elfman will reprise his role as Jack Skellington this Halloween, as The Hollywood Bowl is holding another live staging in tribute to Tim Burton’s 1993 musical The Nightmare Before Christmas, this one in celebration of the film’s 25th anniversary. The first came back in 2015, and this new staging will again find Elfman joined by co-stars Catherine O’Hara (Sally) and Ken Page (Oogie Boogie). Here’s hoping Elfman’s Oingo Boingo bandmate Steve Bartek returns for “Dead Man’s Party”.

Their performances will be backed by a live orchestra, as well as live scenery projections and guest artists. Conductor John Mauceri, founding Director of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, will again lead the band and choir, while creative studio Mousetrappe will produce the event’s “living scenery.” Pre-show activities include a costume contest, trick-or-treating stations, and photo opportunities.



It all unfolds on October 26th and 27th. Tickets go on sale September 8th at 10 a.m. local time, and are available here. See a poster for the event below.