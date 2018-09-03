Dave Bautista unsure about Guardians 3: “I don’t know if I want to work for Disney”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3., Disney

Out of all the talent in Guardians of the Galaxy, nobody’s more displeased with James Gunn’s firing than Dave Bautista. For weeks, the mountain of muscle has been incredibly vocal about his disdain over the whole situation, and that fire has only grown stronger.

During an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Bautista was asked about his future with the franchise, to which he replied, “It’s a bitter-sweet conversation — um, no it’s a bitter-bitter conversation because I’m not really happy with what they’ve done with James Gunn.”



That wasn’t all, though. Bautista reiterated that “they’re putting the movie off” and that it’s “on hold indefinitely,” before going to the jugular by stating, “To be honest with you I don’t know if I want to work for Disney.” Tough words from Drax the Destroyer.

Yet not very surprising. Last month, Bautista tossed out similar barbs about the Mouse House, admitting that while he’s “legally obligated to do” the job, he does think it’s “pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists.”

