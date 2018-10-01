Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Dave Grohl and Beck perform at backyard political fundraiser: Watch

The event was on behalf of progressive candidate Aftab Pureval, who is running for Congress in Ohio

by
on September 30, 2018, 10:55pm
0 comments
Beck and Dave Grohl
Beck and Dave Grohl

Willie Nelson wasn’t the only high-profile musician campaigning on behalf of a political candidate over the weekend. As Alternative Nation points out, Beck and Dave Grohl headlined a Swing Left fundraiser on behalf of progressive candidate Aftab Pureval, who is running for Congress in Ohio. The intimate event took place in a backyard in Silver Lake, California on Saturday night.

Below, watch footage of Beck performing “Where It’s At” with Grohl on drums. The one-off supergroup also featured superstar producer Greg Kurstin and Inara George of The Bird and The Bee.

View this post on Instagram

This guy showed up! #Swingleft people!!

A post shared by E. Nero Smeraldo (@nerosmeraldo) on

Previous Story
Chris Evans valiantly defends America against Kanye West’s nonsense
Next Story
Lana Del Rey confronts Kanye: “Your support of [Trump] is a loss for the culture”
No comments