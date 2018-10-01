Dave Grohl and Beck perform at backyard political fundraiser: Watch

Beck and Dave Grohl

Willie Nelson wasn’t the only high-profile musician campaigning on behalf of a political candidate over the weekend. As Alternative Nation points out, Beck and Dave Grohl headlined a Swing Left fundraiser on behalf of progressive candidate Aftab Pureval, who is running for Congress in Ohio. The intimate event took place in a backyard in Silver Lake, California on Saturday night.

Below, watch footage of Beck performing “Where It’s At” with Grohl on drums. The one-off supergroup also featured superstar producer Greg Kurstin and Inara George of The Bird and The Bee.

