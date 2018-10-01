Dave Grohl and Beck perform at backyard political fundraiser: Watch

Willie Nelson wasn’t the only high-profile musician campaigning on behalf of a political candidate over the weekend. As Alternative Nation points out, Beck and Dave Grohl headlined a Swing Left fundraiser on behalf of progressive candidate Aftab Pureval, who is running for Congress in Ohio. The intimate event took place in a backyard in Silver Lake, California on Saturday night.
Below, watch footage of Beck performing “Where It’s At” with Grohl on drums. The one-off supergroup also featured superstar producer Greg Kurstin and Inara George of The Bird and The Bee.
Thank you for rockin’ our night Samie Falvey, all the amazing hosts, and @swingleft ! @beck and Dave Grohl … pretty rad way to support @aftabpureval for Ohio! He is amazing! Time for us all to rock the vote for midterm elections! #bluewave #rockthevote #swingleft #getinvolved 😁😁😁😁😁😁
A blast tonight as @birdnbeemusic played a fundraiser in support of @swingleft and progressive candidate @aftabpureval featuring yours truly on bass and #davegrohl on drums. Special guest @beck too! 📸 : @alexandraella. Fun as hell. Coupla drinks, slapping da bass, lotsa laughs, rad jamz.