Dave Grohl plays Nirvana’s “In Bloom” with Trombone Shorty: Watch

It marked only the second time Grohl had played the song since Kurt Cobain's death

on September 16, 2018, 11:43pm
Dave Grohl drumming
Dave Grohl doesn’t often play Nirvana songs; in fact, the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 marked the first time Grohl had done so since Kurt Cobain’s death 20 years earlier. However, over the weekend, the former Nirvana drummer joined New Orleans jazz collective Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue to play Nirvana’s Nevermind classic “In Bloom”. The surprise performance took place during Trombone Shorty’s gig at Los Angeles’ Voodoo Threauxdown Festival, and you can catch fan-captured footage below.

Earlier this month, Grohl and Pat Smear reunited with Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic to cover The Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips” during a Foo Fighters concert in Seattle.

