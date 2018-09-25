Dave Matthews Band announce 10-city North American arena tour

Following an extensive summer outing, Dave Matthews Band will return to the road beginning in November for a 10-city arena tour.
Coming in support of their latest album, Come Tomorrow, DMB will play two nights each at Madison Square Garden in New York City and John Paul Jones Arena in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. Other stops include Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 5th, and you can also grab them here.
Dave Matthews Band 2018 Tour Dates:
11/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
11/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
12/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
12/05 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
12/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/13 – Washington, DC @ CapitalOne Arena
12/14 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
12/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Prior to the launch of Come Tomorrow’s album cycle, longtime DMB violinist Boyd Tinsley left the band after being accused of sexual misconduct.