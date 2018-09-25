Dave Matthews Band announce 10-city North American arena tour

Dave Matthews Band

Following an extensive summer outing, Dave Matthews Band will return to the road beginning in November for a 10-city arena tour.

Coming in support of their latest album, Come Tomorrow, DMB will play two nights each at Madison Square Garden in New York City and John Paul Jones Arena in their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. Other stops include Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC. Find the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, October 5th, and you can also grab them here.



Dave Matthews Band 2018 Tour Dates:

11/27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/02 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

12/04 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

12/05 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

12/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/13 – Washington, DC @ CapitalOne Arena

12/14 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

12/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Prior to the launch of Come Tomorrow’s album cycle, longtime DMB violinist Boyd Tinsley left the band after being accused of sexual misconduct.