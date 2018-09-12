Dave Matthews Band perform “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)” on Ellen: Watch

Dave Matthews Band on The Ellen Show

Dave Matthews Band spent the summer celebrating their record-setting seventh consecutive No. 1 record, Come Tomorrow, by embarking on a massive tour. While they’ll be taking a break from the road for the rest of the year, they’re still celebrating the album’s success. Today, that included an appearance on The Ellen Show, where the band delivered an electric performance of the LP’s lead single, “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)”. Check out the replay below.





Though DMB has no more dates scheduled as of now, Matthews himself will join longtime collaborator Tim Reynolds at Pilgrimage Festival and Farm Aid. The duo also just announced their third destination event in Riviera Maya, Mexico, set for February 15th-17th.

Prior to the launch of Come Tomorrow’s album cycle, longtime DMB violinist Boyd Tinsley left the band after being accused of sexual misconduct.