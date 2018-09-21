Death Cab for Cutie perform “Gold Rush” on Ellen: Watch

Death Cab For Cutie on Ellen

Death Cab for Cutie returned last month with Thank You For Today, their first album in three years. In continued promotion of the Kintsugi follow-up, the Washington indie rockers made their debut appearance on Ellen on Thursday.

Before a backdrop made to look like streaks of gold, Ben Gibbard & co. performed “Gold Rush”. Not unlike the album from which it came, the performance was fairly tame and nondescript — but hey, host Ellen DeGeneres and the daytime TV crowd seemed to lap it up just fine. To each their own!



(Read: Is Narrow Stairs the Saddest Death Cab for Cutie Album?)

Watch DCFC down below.

Recently, Gibbard and the band covered Frightened Rabbit in memory of frontman Scott Hutchison, who died earlier this year. They’re set to kick off their North American tour tonight in Las Vegas, and you can grab tickets here.