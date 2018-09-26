Deerhoof cover music from The Shining on new EP

Deerhoof

Looks like San Francisco-based indie band Deerhoof are almost as big a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining as we are — they’ve just announced the upcoming release of a new 7-inch vinyl inspired by the music featured in Kubrick’s spooky masterpiece. The EP, called Deerhoof Plays Music of The Shining, is slated for release October 26th courtesy of Famous Class records.

The vinyl itself is designed to emulate the rug pattern from the infamous Room 237, with cover art that evokes Jack’s “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” typewriter mantra. Check out the art below.



The band, per a press release, describes the album thusly:

Deerhoof plays the music of the shining. Deerhoof plays

the music of the shining. Deerhoof plays the music of the shining. Deerhoof plays the music of the shining.

Deerhoof plays the music

of the shining. Deerhoof

plays the music of the shining. Deerhoof plays the music of the shining. Deerhoof plays the music of

the shining.

Ahead of the album’s release, Deerhoof have released their cover version of the Al Bowlly song “Midnight, the Stars and You”, notable for the film’s eerie ballroom dancing scene. It’s eerie and evocative, perfect for capturing the spirit of Jack Torrance’s descent into madness. Take a listen below.