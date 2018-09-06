Denzel Curry seeks “Vengeance” in graphic new music video: Watch

“Vengeance” comes from the third act of Denzel Curry’s three-act album TA13000, a section dubbed “Light”. There’s nothing light about the song’s newly revealed music video, however, as it takes viewers to a pretty disturbing place.
Directed by Zev Deans (who also helmed the Florida MC’s “Clout Cobain” visuals), the “Vengeance” clip features the sort of cleaver-wielding, graphic imagery that you might see in early ICP videos. (Yep, that’s the comparison we’re making.) JPEGMAFIA and ZillaKami also show up for their vicious verses as the trio stalk a seedy underworld looking for payback. Take a look below.
Curry is about to head out on his “TA1300 World Tour”, which will include ZillaKami as part of the hip-hop duo City Morgue as support. Find his itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Denzel Curry 2018 Tour Dates:
09/07 – Lehavot HaBashan, IL @ Meteor Festival
09/08 – Bordeaux, FR @ Climax Festival
09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
09/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
0929 – Detroit, MI @ Self Help Festival
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes
10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide
10/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
10/11 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy
10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Celine
10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
10/20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
10/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
11/24 – Kiev, UA @ Atlas
11/25 – Moscow, RU @ Red Club
11/26 – Helsinki, FL @ Tavastia Club
11/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
11/29 – Antwerp BE @ Trix
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
12/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
12/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Music Zone
12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
12/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
12/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small Hall
12/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3
12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ o2 Institute 3
12/15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/16 – London, UK @ Koko
12/18 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
