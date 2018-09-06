Denzel Curry seeks “Vengeance” in graphic new music video: Watch

Denzel Curry's "Vengeance" video

“Vengeance” comes from the third act of Denzel Curry’s three-act album TA13000, a section dubbed “Light”. There’s nothing light about the song’s newly revealed music video, however, as it takes viewers to a pretty disturbing place.

Directed by Zev Deans (who also helmed the Florida MC’s “Clout Cobain” visuals), the “Vengeance” clip features the sort of cleaver-wielding, graphic imagery that you might see in early ICP videos. (Yep, that’s the comparison we’re making.) JPEGMAFIA and ZillaKami also show up for their vicious verses as the trio stalk a seedy underworld looking for payback. Take a look below.



Curry is about to head out on his “TA1300 World Tour”, which will include ZillaKami as part of the hip-hop duo City Morgue as support. Find his itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Denzel Curry 2018 Tour Dates:

09/07 – Lehavot HaBashan, IL @ Meteor Festival

09/08 – Bordeaux, FR @ Climax Festival

09/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

0929 – Detroit, MI @ Self Help Festival

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide

10/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

10/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

10/11 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy

10/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

10/16 – Orlando, FL @ Celine

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

10/20 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

10/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

11/24 – Kiev, UA @ Atlas

11/25 – Moscow, RU @ Red Club

11/26 – Helsinki, FL @ Tavastia Club

11/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/29 – Antwerp BE @ Trix

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/02 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

12/03 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja Music Zone

12/04 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

12/06 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich

12/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

12/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Small Hall

12/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

12/12 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 3

12/14 – Birmingham, UK @ o2 Institute 3

12/15 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

12/16 – London, UK @ Koko

12/18 – Dublin, IE @ Academy