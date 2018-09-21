Disturbed release acoustic ballad, “A Reason to Fight”: Stream

DIsturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed have unleashed a new song from their upcoming seventh studio album, Evolution, due out October 19th. The tune, called “A Reason to Fight,” shows the softer side of Disturbed in a passionate, acoustic ballad. Watch the music video below.

“The message behind ‘A Reason to Fight’ is a personal one,” Disturbed singer David Draiman said in a statement. “We’ve all seen people that we care about fall victim to addiction. Dan (Donegan, Disturbed’s guitarist) sent me a rough idea for the song and it hit home particularly hard.”



“I know people who’ve battled addiction and have seen it in their face — the shame they have — feeling they’ve let themselves and others down,” Donegan added. “We wanted to write a song with a positive message for people in that situation to stay hopeful and not give up the fight, as challenging as it may be. It’s an everyday struggle, but there can also be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Draiman added, “The chorus goes, ‘When the demon that’s inside you is ready to begin and it feels like it’s a battle that you can never win, when you’re aching for the fire and begging for your sin. When there’s nothing left inside, there’s still a reason to fight.’ Hopefully, it’s a message that resonates.”

“A Reason to Fight” is the second song the Chicago hard rockers have released off Evolution, the first being “Are You Ready,” which currently sits at No. 3 at rock radio. Director Matt Mahurin, who has worked with everyone from U2 to Metallica, directed the music video for “A Reason to Fight”. Mahurin is also the director behind the music video for Disturbed’s Grammy-nominated version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.”

In other news, Disturbed recently announced the initial cities for their 2019 North American “Evolution” tour.