Disturbed reveal initial cities for 2019 North American “Evolution Tour”

Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed have announced the first batch of North American cities they will visit on the North American leg of their “Evolution Tour”, set to kick off in 2019. For now, the announcement is just cities without dates.

Specific dates and venues, along with additional cities are expected to be announced soon. The initial list of cities can be found below.



So far, Disturbed have just two remaining dates on their schedule for the rest of 2018: an intimate show presented by SiriusXM at Vic Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, on Oct. 10, and an appearance at the Austin City Limits music festival in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 13.

Disturbed will be touring in support of their upcoming seventh studio album, Evolution, which will hit stores on Oct. 19. The first single from the set is called “Are You Ready,” and the band recently debuted the official music video for the track.

Evolution will mark the follow-up to Disturbed’s 2015 release Immortalized, which was the band’s fifth to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album featured the band’s celebrated cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence.”

Initial list of Cities on Disturbed’s 2019 North American Tour:

Albuquerque, NM

Buffalo, NY

Chicago, IL

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Grand Rapids, MI

Houston, TX

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Lincoln, NE

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

Montreal, QE

Nashville, TN

New York, NY

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

Toronto, ON

Uncasville, CT

Washington D.C.

Worcester, MA