The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died by drowning

Dolores O’Riordan

The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died unexpectedly on January 15th, 2018. A cause of death has now been determined, as BBC News reports.

O’Riordan, who was 46 years old at the time of her death, drowned after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol in her hotel bathtub, according to the coroner’s report.



Police discovered empty liquor bottles and prescription drugs in her room. A toxicology test showed O’Riordan to have had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, but only “therapeutic” amounts of medication were in her blood.

O’Riordan showed no injuries or evidence of self-harm and her psychiatrist said she had been in “good spirits” when they met on January 8th. She had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

At the time of her death, O’Riordan was in London for a recording session with The Cranberries. In a statement released in response to the coroner’s report, the band’s surviving members said, “Dolores will live on eternally in her music. To see how much of a positive impact she had on people’s lives has been a source of great comfort to us.”

The Cranberries recently announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their seminal album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?.