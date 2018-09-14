Drake begins mid-life crisis early, starts dating an 18-year-old

Drake and model Bella Harris, photo courtesy of Instagram

He may have graduated from Degrassi: The Next Generation, but it looks like Drake’s love life may be moving on to the next generation too.

According to Page Six, Drake was spotted Monday cozying up to model Bella B Harris at a fancy restaurant in Washington, DC. This breaks his previous streak of more age-appropriate paramours, like Jennifer Lopez, in favor of the 18-year-old Harris. That’s a thirteen-year age difference (Drake is 31), which breaks the ‘half-my-age-plus-7’ rule by four years or so.



In the above picture, taken from Harris’ Instagram, we can see Drake and Harris’ furtive embrace, captioned by the phrase “no place I’d rather be💙.”

Apparently, the two first met at the “Summer Sixteen Tour” in 2016, hosted by Drake and Future – funny enough, Harris would have been sixteen at the time too. Obviously we don’t know if that’s when they started dating, but yeesh, it raises at least a few red flags for grossness.

Of course, Harris is hardly nobody – she’s the daughter of famed music producer Jimmy Jam, and has modeled for Guess, Forever 21 and Fenty and plenty of other brands. (Speaking of Fenty, Rihanna is not pleased by the news of Drake dating a teenager.)

What do we say about this? Well, in the end, it’s not strictly hurting anybody, and the entertainment industry is certainly lenient when it comes to letting older men date younger women (see: Jerry Seinfeld, Leo DiCaprio, most other men in showbiz). Still, the age difference is more than a little squicky, especially considering the possibility they first met when she was sixteen. Sixteen, Drake.

Who knows? After Heidi Klum ghosted him, and Rihanna rejected him live on stage at the VMAs this year, maybe this handsy-uncle phase is a more comfortable arrangement for him.