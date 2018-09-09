Drake squashes beef with Meek Mill, perform “Dreams and Nightmares” together: Watch

Meek Mill, Drake

As if this weekend couldn’t get any crazier for hip-hop, Drake went ahead and squashed his long-standing beef with Meek Mill. On Saturday night, the Canadian star brought out the Philadelphia rapper at the Boston stop for his Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour.

Shortly after Meek Mill emerged out of the stage, looking like Luke Skywalker entering the carbon-freezing chamber in Bespin in Empire Strikes Back, the two performed “Dreams & Nightmares” off of his 2012 album of the same name.



“We need more peace in the world, we need more love in the world,” Drake told everyone shortly after. “Meek Mill, that’s my brother.” Well, hopefully the two of them can keep these good vibes going, perhaps with a nice meal at White Castle.

Nevertheless, it’s a great moment, which you can watch below. Your move, Ms. Minaj.