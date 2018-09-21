EarthGang share new track “Stuck”: Stream

EarthGang, our former Artist of the Month, are rumored to be dropping their debut album, Mirrorland, before the end of the year. The highly anticipated LP would mark the follow-up to February’s reigning Royalty, the last in their trilogy of EPs.
The Atlanta-bred duo teased the LP earlier this month with a song called “Up”; now, the Dreamville act has broken off a second cut. Titled “Stuck”, it sees them charming a lover while channeling the funk and psychedelic stylings of hometown heroes Outkast. “I’m stuck to you, I’m sorry I can’t get loose,” EarthGang confess on the song, which also features contributions from R&B artist Arin Ray. “I pinky promise I won’t hurt you no more.”
(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2018)
Hear it below.
As we await Mirrorland, catch EarthGang live on J. Cole’s ongoing “Kill Our Demons” tour.