Echo & The Bunnymen unveil new version of “The Killing Moon”: Stream

Echo and the Bunnymen

Echo and the Bunnymen are revisiting a number of past favorites on their first album in four years, The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon. The October 5th release includes updated versions of classic Echo tracks, like the previously revealed “Seven Seas”, alongside of pair of new tunes, including last month’s “The Somnambulist”. The latest taste of the effort finds the iconic post punk outfit turning one of their most beloved hits, “The Killing Moon”, on its head.

On 1984’s Ocean Rain, the original “The Killing Moon” rolls in over reverberating guitars and bass, but all those things are gone in this “transformed” version. Instead, the drama has been heightened by replacing the instrumentals with piano keys and strings. Take a listen below.



This fall, Echo and The Bunnymen will support The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon on a European and North American tour. Buy your tickets here.