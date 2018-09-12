Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Echo & The Bunnymen unveil new version of “The Killing Moon”: Stream

A completely revamped, piano-led take on the classic 1984 track

by
on September 11, 2018, 9:55pm
0 comments
Echo and the Bunnymen The Killing Moon Transformed Updated 2018
Echo and the Bunnymen

Echo and the Bunnymen are revisiting a number of past favorites on their first album in four years, The Stars, The Oceans & The MoonThe October 5th release includes updated versions of classic Echo tracks, like the previously revealed “Seven Seas”, alongside of pair of new tunes, including last month’s “The Somnambulist”. The latest taste of the effort finds the iconic post punk outfit turning one of their most beloved hits, “The Killing Moon”, on its head.

On 1984’s Ocean Rain, the original “The Killing Moon” rolls in over reverberating guitars and bass, but all those things are gone in this “transformed” version. Instead, the drama has been heightened by replacing the instrumentals with piano keys and strings. Take a listen below.

This fall, Echo and The Bunnymen will support The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon on a European and North American tour. Buy your tickets here.

Previous Story
Norm Macdonald encouraged Louis C.K. to call Roseanne Barr after her firing
Next Story
Recapping Castle Rock: Season Finale “Romans” Feels More Like a Fumble Than A Touchdown
No comments