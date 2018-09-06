Eleanor Friedberger premieres new video for “Are We Good?”: Watch

Eleanor Friedberger's "Are We Good?" video

When breaking down her recent album, Rebound, track by track, Eleanor Friedberger revealed to Consequence of Sound that the lyrics to “Are We Good?” were actually cobbled together from an unlikely source. “I based this song completely on text messages between myself and other people, which was a fun exercise,” she explained. “I went through the messages of three people I’d had relationships with, and then transcribed them — which is kind of a weird thing to do.”

Much as the song was pieced together from cut up bits of texts, its new music video makes use of different cut up bits of green paper. Director Gil Kenan utilized the various shapes and sheets to chroma key a world of different colors and locales around Friedberger. As he explains it,



“‘Are We Good?’got me hooked the first time I heard Eleanor perform it — a fragment made up of fragments. The imagery in the video is picking up on that theme, the arpeggiating rhythm, and giving shape to it on screen. The process of creating the video was nearly stream of consciousness. My wife Eliza and I sat down at her studio with a roll of green paper and cut out shapes. I animated some of them, made some props, and Eliza created a dress (or 2/3 of one) for Eleanor to wear. There’s a pretty version of the video that is all green-screen, without the chromakey, but it’s too risky to release it… someone could go rogue and composite wacky animal bloopers all over Eleanor.”

Check out the clip below.

Rebound is out now via Frenchkiss Records. Revisit Friedberger’s recent appearance on our This Must Be the Gig podcast, in which she digs deeper into her new album, crying over Guns N’ Roses, and touring the world, below. Speaking of touring, Friedberger’s full fall itinerary can be found under the podcast.

Eleanor Friedberger 2018 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Dr. Marten’s Store

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Pearl Street Warehouse

09/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

09/15 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

09/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

09/19 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

09/21 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The ChapeL

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/29 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ The Wise Hall

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/24 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

10/25 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/27 – Lancaster, UK @ Loud in the Libraries

10/29 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA

10/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

10/31 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

11/01 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

11/03 – Nieuw-amsterdam, NL @ Indiestad Festival

11/06 – Hamburg, DE @ NOCHTWACHE

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

11/08 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Kortrijk Sonic City Festival

11/11 – Utretcht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival