Tesla stock plummets after Elon Musk’s smokes a blunt on Joe Rogan’s podcast

Elon Musk on The Joe Rogan Experience

Sure, the prospect of Tesla CEO Elon Musk smoking a joint with Joe Rogan, while wielding a samurai sword and a flamethrower as the two talked about artificial intelligence, is enough to give your weird second cousin who just discovered Wikileaks an erection so big it could blot out the sun. Unfortunately, your second cousin isn’t working the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The Internet’s abuzz with chatter following the surfacing of a video taken of Musk during a recording of Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, in which the controversial tech bro shares a blunt, sips whiskey, and discusses everything from the Singularity to magnetic repellants on car bumpers.



Unfortunately, the market noticed Musk’s erratic antics too; according to NBC, Tesla stock has taken as much as a nine percent drop on Friday, losing seven percent in the first hour of trading. This brings the company’s stocks down more than 30 percent from their all-time intraday high of $389.61.

Granted, this isn’t the only factor that played into Tesla’s poor stocks today; Friday morning, the company announced a couple of C-suite executive resignations, as well as the Tuesday resignation of the company’s chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, after only a one-month stint at the company.

It’s been a rough month for Mr. Grimes, coming off his controversial, unannounced tweets about taking Tesla private, the deeply strange conflict between him, Grimes and Azealia Banks, and accusing the cave diver who helped rescue the stranded Thai soccer team of being a “pedo guy”. This fracas is just another weird, weird nail in his solar-paneled space coffin.

Watch the full podcast (whose official description describes Musk as a “business magnet”) below.