Elton John adds 25 North American shows to farewell tour

Sir Elton John has said his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will span over 300 dates, including stops in nearly every continent. Today, the Rocket Man has detailed a new leg of North American concerts to take place in late 2019.
Spanning 25 dates, the newly announced leg includes multiple Canadian dates in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Toronto. He’ll also be visiting Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Boston, and Memphis on this particular run.
Tickets for the shows announced today go on sale Friday, October 5th.
See John’s complete tour schedule below. He recently launched his first leg of North American shows, which will keep him on the road through February. After a quick breather, he’ll head to Europe for more touring. Further dates are expected to be announced shortly; John previously said he plans to visit Asia in November 2019; Australia in December 2019; and South American in March 2020. He intends to conclude the tour with another leg of European/UK dates in late 2020 before finishing up in North American in 2021.
Elton John 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
09/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
10/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/09 – Long Island, NY @ NYCB Live
10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
11/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
11/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
11/24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
11/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
12/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
01/11 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
01/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
01/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
01/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
01/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
01/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
01/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/29 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
02/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
02/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
02/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
02/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/16 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
02/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
03/01 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
03/13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
03/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
03/16 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
05/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
05/02 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
05/04 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
05/07 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
05/09 – Bremen, DE @ OVB Arena
05/11 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
05/12 – Oberhausen, DE @ KoPi Arena
05/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
05/19 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium
05/22 – Hannover, DE @ Tui Arena
05/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
05/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
05/29 – Verona, IT @ Arena
05/30 – Verona, IT @ Arena
06/01 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Bowling Green
06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/09 – Hove, UK @ 1st Century Country Ground
06/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff City Stadium
06/26 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
06/29 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
06/30 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/03 – Graz, AT @ Mese Graz Open Air
07/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
07/07 – Lucca, IT @ Piazza Napoleone
09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/01 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
10/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
10/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
10/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Long Island, NY @ NYCB Live