Elton John adds 25 North American shows to farewell tour

Sir Elton John has said his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” will span over 300 dates, including stops in nearly every continent. Today, the Rocket Man has detailed a new leg of North American concerts to take place in late 2019.



Spanning 25 dates, the newly announced leg includes multiple Canadian dates in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, and Toronto. He’ll also be visiting Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Boston, and Memphis on this particular run.

Tickets for the shows announced today go on sale Friday, October 5th.

See John’s complete tour schedule below. He recently launched his first leg of North American shows, which will keep him on the road through February. After a quick breather, he’ll head to Europe for more touring. Further dates are expected to be announced shortly; John previously said he plans to visit Asia in November 2019; Australia in December 2019; and South American in March 2020. He intends to conclude the tour with another leg of European/UK dates in late 2020 before finishing up in North American in 2021.

Elton John 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

09/28 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

10/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09 – Long Island, NY @ NYCB Live

10/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

10/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/23 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/23 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

11/24 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

11/27 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

11/28 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

12/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

12/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

01/11 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

01/12 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

01/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

01/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

01/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

01/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

01/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/29 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/06 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

02/07 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

02/09 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/12 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

02/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

02/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/16 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

02/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

03/01 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/02 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

03/13 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

03/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

03/16 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

05/01 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/02 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/04 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

05/07 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/09 – Bremen, DE @ OVB Arena

05/11 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

05/12 – Oberhausen, DE @ KoPi Arena

05/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/19 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium

05/22 – Hannover, DE @ Tui Arena

05/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

05/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/29 – Verona, IT @ Arena

05/30 – Verona, IT @ Arena

06/01 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Bowling Green

06/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/09 – Hove, UK @ 1st Century Country Ground

06/12 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff City Stadium

06/26 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

06/29 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

06/30 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/03 – Graz, AT @ Mese Graz Open Air

07/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

07/07 – Lucca, IT @ Piazza Napoleone

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/18 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/28 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/01 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

10/02 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

10/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

10/05 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

11/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Long Island, NY @ NYCB Live