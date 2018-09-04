Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Eminem runs from the specter of his critics in video for Justin Vernon-featuring “Fall”: Watch

Bon Iver's frontman had said he was going to "kill this track," but Em has other plans

by
on September 04, 2018, 2:28pm
0 comments
icon playlist Eminem runs from the specter of his critics in video for Justin Vernon featuring Fall: Watch
image

Eminem’s Highest Charting Songs

image

Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd’s Dazed &; Blazed Hotline Tour

image

G-Eazy 2018 Tour Sizzle Reel

image

JAY-Z and Beyonce Tour Reel

image

Ms. Lauryn Hill Tour Sizzle

 

Last week, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon expressed his displeasure with being a part of Eminem’s new song “Fall”. The Kamikaze track takes aim at a number of the Detroit rapper’s critics and contemporaries, including a line where he uses the term “f*ggot” in reference to openly bisexual rapper Tyler, the Creator. After tweeting that he was “not a fan of the message” and that “it is certainly not the time for slurs,” Vernon sent a message saying, “I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track.”

However, “Fall” appears very much alive, as Em has today shared its accompanying visuals. The James Larese-directed music video finds the MC literally running from the specter of his critics, personified by a smoke monster that rises from the depths of social media backlash. As the clip ends, a very changed Eminem takes a heavy step on a CD of his much-maligned 2017 effort Revival.

Take a look below.

Previous Story
EarthGang preview Mirrorland album with new song “Up”: Watch
Next Story
Joey Purp lets loose new, Chicago house-inspired song “Elastic” : Stream
No comments