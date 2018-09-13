Eminem is ambushed by his imitators in new “Lucky You” video: Watch

In his music video for “Fall” last week, Eminem was chased down by his critics. Now for his new clip for “Lucky You”, the Detroit rapper, along with collaborator Joyner Lucas, is confronted by a massive group of hooded men who mimic his every move. It’s a bit amusing as well as eerie, but I’m guessing the main idea trying to be conveyed here is that Marshall Mathers has inspired a whole generation of MCs, many who shamelessly copy his style? (Although maybe not new album Kamikaze, ’cause it’s not good.) Yeah, something like that.

Watch it down below.

Prior to the release of the “Fall” visual, collaborator Justin Vernon publicly distanced himself from the track.