Eminem is ambushed by his imitators in new “Lucky You” video: Watch

The latest visual coming in support of his new album, Kamikaze

on September 13, 2018, 1:02pm
image

In his music video for “Fall” last week, Eminem was chased down by his critics. Now for his new clip for “Lucky You”, the Detroit rapper, along with collaborator Joyner Lucas, is confronted by a massive group of hooded men who mimic his every move. It’s a bit amusing as well as eerie, but I’m guessing the main idea trying to be conveyed here is that Marshall Mathers has inspired a whole generation of MCs, many who shamelessly copy his style? (Although maybe not new album Kamikaze, ’cause it’s not good.) Yeah, something like that.

(Read: The Top 20 Richest Rappers in the World)

Watch it down below.

Prior to the release of the “Fall” visual, collaborator Justin Vernon publicly distanced himself from the track.

