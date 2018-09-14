Eminem fires off new Machine Gun Kelly diss track, “KILLSHOT”: Stream

Six years after it originally started, the beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly recently reached a boiling part. It all started back in 2012 when MGK called Eminem’s daughter, Hailie (then 15), “hot” in a tweet and started publicly claiming the elder MC had banned him from Sirius XM’s Shade 45. Fast forward to 2018, and MGK stirred things up again with a subtle jab in his guest verse on Tech N9ne’s “No Reason (The Mosh Pit Song)”. Eminem retorted with “Not Alike” on his surprise Kamikaze album, prompting his Cleveland-based opponent to drop “Rap Devil”. That track, which takes on Em’s age, legacy, and behavior, dropped about a week and a half ago. After addressing the song in an interview with Sway, the Detroit legend has finally locked and loaded a proper response with “KILLSHOT”.

Some of Em’s lines are direct comebacks to “Rap Devil” lyrics (“So before you die let’s see who can out-petty who/ With your corny lines (Slim you’re old)/ Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you/ By 29 I had three albums that had blew”), while others concoct whole new takedowns. He addresses the fact that he didn’t even want to write a response for fear of giving MGK too much validity when he spits, “It’s your moment, this is it/ As big as you’re gonna get, so enjoy it/ Had to give you a career to destroy it.”



Marshall Mathers even has a few knocks for Machine Gun Kelly’s (neé Richard Colson Baker) label boss, Bad Boy Records’ Sean “Puffy” Combs. “But Kells, the day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits/ That he put the hit out that got Pac killed, ah.”

Take a listen to the whole thing below.

Machine Gun Kelly isn’t the only rapper to catch shrapnel on Kamikaze. His track “Fall” took shots at everyone from former collaborator Joe Budden to Tyler, the Creator. Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon guests on the song, but has distanced himself from it, saying he disagreed with the lines about Tyler. “Not a fan of the message, it’s tired,” Vernon said of Em’s use of the word “f*ggot” in relation to Tyler. “Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it.”