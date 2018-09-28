Episode 88: The History of Stephen King’s It and Why He Wanted to Quit Horror Upon Publishing

Stephen King, It, Raptis Rare Books

“A very badly constructed book.” –Stephen King on It, 1986

Constant Listeners, we’ve received the call, and we’ve headed to the small town of Derry, Maine. It’s a quaint place. The people are nice, so we’re told. The water is aplenty. There’s even a great joint for Chinese food. What could go wrong?

Join Losers McKenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, Dan Caffrey, and Mel Kassel as they crack open Stephen King’s 1986 epic. For the first of many episodes to come, they wrestle with the story’s history, themes, and structure, but also try to figure out why King wanted to quit horror upon publishing the now-iconic masterpiece.

Listen above and return next week when the Losers finally get into the actual story as they head straight into "Part 1: The Shadow Before".

Chapters include: Introduction/History, The Hook (52:00), Structure and Format (1:17:45), Outro (1:34:30)