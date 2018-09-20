Menu
Ex-drummer files restraining order against Beyoncé for “extreme witchcraft”

Court documents also indicate claims of “magic spells of sexual molestation"

on September 20, 2018, 6:59pm
Beyoncé, photo by David Brendan Hall
Here’s a timely news story for the Halloween season: Kimberly Thompson, a former drummer for Beyoncé, has filed a restraining order against the blockbuster star for “extreme witchcraft” and “magic spells of sexual molestation,” according to documents obtained by The Blast. Thompson even claims Bey “murdered [her] pet kitten.”

Not surprisingly, Thompson’s having a tough time selling the spooky story to officials. On Wednesday, September 19th, Thompson was denied a temporary restraining order by the Los Angeles Superior Court, who has since scheduled a hearing for a proper restraining order to take place on October 11th.

A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Thompson is President of the female-founded KTMUSICPRODUCTIONS, a record label based in Harlem, New York. In addition to serving as a session musician for the would-be witch, Thompson has collaborated with The 8G Band on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Of course, if all of this is true, George Zimmerman might wanna back off.

