Father John Misty covers Link Wray’s “Fallin’ Rain” in new teaser for Hulu’s Castle Rock: Watch

Father John Misty/ Bill Skarsgard in Castle Rock

Castle Rock’s penultimate episode premieres tonight, and our very own The Losers’ Club podcast will be ready with a new episode dissecting Hulu’s Stephen King-inspired mystery. While you’re waiting for both to drop, here’s a teaser for the series featuring a nifty cover of Link Wray’s 1971 song “Fallin’ Rain” to help pass the time. It comes from Father John Misty, and it certainly seems to speak to the show’s themes.

(TV Review: Castle Rock Adds New Chapters to Stephen King Classics)



“My mind is like a spring in a clock that won’t unwind,” he sings. “I can’t see, can’t think, can’t feel—I’m out of time.” Viewers should definitely find such a line familiar, just as they should the song’s opening lyrics regarding “a sound” that’s “going through my brain.” The song was written more than 40 years ago, and it certainly seems as if Castle Rock creators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason found inspiration in more than just King. Meanwhile, series protagonists Andre Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, and Bill Skarsgård break the fourth wall as the cut unfolds, seeming to peer beyond the screen.

UK producer Haxan Cloak helmed the track, and the howling winds he’s interwoven into Father John Misty’s upbeat strums and forceful vocals give the whole thing an eerie air. Check it out below.

Father John Misty’s cover-crazy lately, having also just released a rendition of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free”. Earlier this year, he shared God’s Favorite Customer (one of the best albums of the year so far).

