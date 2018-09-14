First Aid Kit light up the stage with “Fireworks” on Colbert: Watch

First Aid Kit on The Late Show

First Aid Kit are in New York City this week, where they delivered not one, but two gorgeous sets at Brooklyn Steel (I would know, I was there!). The Swedish folk duo brought that same magic to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.

With background lights sparkling like firecrackers, the pair sang “Fireworks”, taken from their Ruins album that came out earlier this year. Yes, their harmonies are really good on record and live.



Catch the replay below.

First Aid Kit’s late-night appearance coincides with the release of today’s Tender Offerings, a new EP comprised of outtakes from their original Ruins studio sessions. Stream that collection in full below.