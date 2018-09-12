Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin give $190K from summer tour to charities

Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin are using a portion of the proceeds from their summer co-headlining tour for the greater good. Five Finger Death Punch donated $95,000 to C.O.P.S.-Concerns of Police Survivors, which helps rebuild the lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line-of-duty deaths, while Breaking Benjamin gave $95,000 to Prevent Child Abuse America, which promotes services that improve child well-being and develops programs that help to prevent all types of abuse and neglect.

“We’ve had the privilege to work with veteran and police organizations for years,” Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory said in a statement. “Today, we are making this donation as a token of our respect and gratitude to those who committed to protect and serve, to those who signed up to bravely hold that thin blue line between ‘civilization as we know it’ and ‘lawless savagery and chaos’. Unfortunately, every 58 hours a police officer who believes in something sacrifices everything and dies in the line of duty. C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) helps and benefits the families of our fallen heroes in blue.”



“C.O.P.S. is grateful to be the recipient of such a generous donation from Five Finger Death Punch,” added C.O.P.S. executive director Dianne Bernhard. “We not only appreciate their amazing musical talent, but their support for surviving families and co-workers of America’s law enforcement truly sets them apart. Thank you on behalf of over 47,000 survivors!”

“We’re honored to be able to utilize the thing we love to do most as a tool to help children in need,” stated Breaking Benjamin frontman Ben Burnley. “Organizations such as Prevent Child Abuse America remind us that we are the voice of the voiceless and positive change is possible in otherwise hopeless situations for these kids. We offer our utmost gratitude to every fan who bought a ticket this summer and made a difference. And last but not least, thank you to the selfless people at Prevent Child Abuse America for inspiring greatness and all that you do to make the future brighter for so many.”

“We are very grateful to the members of Breaking Benjamin, not only for this incredible donation, but for helping to spread the word that child abuse and neglect prevention is possible,” added Dan Duffy, PCAA president and CEO. “This donation from Breaking Benjamin and their fans will go directly towards programs like Healthy Families America that are making a difference in local communities across the country. At Prevent Child Abuse America, we say that ‘we all have a role to play,’ and we hope that others are inspired by Breaking Benjamin to learn more about the ways that each of us can make an impact in our local community. Thank you again to Ben, Aaron, Shaun, Jasen and Keith for your generosity on behalf of our nation’s children.”

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin will hit the road together this fall for another co-headlining run. The tour, which kicks off Nov. 6 in Wichita, Kansas, also features Bad Wolves and In Flames appearing on select dates, with From Ashes to New opening for the full run. Find the full list of tour dates here.