Five Finger Death Punch honor police officers and first responders in “When the Seasons Change” video: Watch

Five Finger Death Punch, photo by Jason Swarr

Five Finger Death Punch have released a new music video for their latest single, “When the Seasons Change.” The track appears on the group’s latest album, And Justice for None, which dropped earlier this year.

The band has dedicated the clip to hard-working police officers and first responders across the globe, including a hometown hero of the band, U.S. Army veteran and Las Vegas police officer Charleston Hartfield, who passed away in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting after using his body to shield and save others from the onslaught of bullets. Watch the music video below.



“Instead of giving you a typical quote about the music video, let me give you some data to ponder,” guitarist Zoltan Bathory said in a statement. “Medical malpractice is the third leading cause of death in the USA right behind heart-disease and cancer. Some research says an average of 250,000 people die every year because of medical errors.”

He added, “In contrast, police officers make an average of 50 fatal errors annually, that’s 245,950 less — and most of them are due to split-second decisions in high-risk situations. Of course, loss of life is always tragic but we don’t put all medical professionals on blast or call them names, disrespect them and demonize them. Of course not. They’re doing their best and it would be just as ridiculous as the current, grossly unfair rhetoric against police as a whole.”

Five Finger Death Punch recently donated $95,000 of the ticket sales from their summer tour with Breaking Benjamin to C.O.P.S.-Concerns of Police Survivors, which helps rebuild the lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line-of-duty deaths. Breaking Benjamin donated $95,000 to Prevent Child Abuse America, which promotes services that improve child well-being and develops programs that help to prevent all types of abuse and neglect.

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin will hit the road together again this fall, and the tour also features Bad Wolves and In Flames appearing on select dates, with From Ashes to New. Find tour dates here.