FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf are dating

FKA twigs (photo: David Brendan Hall) and Shia LaBeouf

For those of you who keep track of these sort of things, FKA twigs and Shia LaBeouf are reportedly dating.

According to The Daily Mail, the 30-year-old singer began dating the 32-year-old actor after meeting him on the set of LaBeouf’s new film, Honey Boy.



The couple were spotted together in London this week, and a member of the paparazzi apparently got FKA twigs on the record by buzzing her up on her home’s intercom speaker. “We’re very happy, we’re having a nice time,” she reportedly said.

FKA twigs was previously engaged to Twilight actor Robert Pattison, but their relationship ended last year. LaBeouf recently broke up with his longtime partner, actress Mia Goth.