Flea performs bass and trumpet solo set for 2018 Pathway to Paris: Watch

Flea performing at 2018 Pathway to Paris

This year’s Pathway to Paris concert took place last Friday at the Masonic in San Francisco. Headlined by Flea, Patti Smith, and Bob Weir, the event’s mission was to focus on “the potential for cities to push for, achieve and go beyond the climate targets highlighted in the Paris agreement.”

Flea, who has performed at Pathway to Paris in the past, including the 2014 inaugural event alongside Thom Yorke, took the stage for a mesmerizing, 15-minute solo set. The entire performance consisted of the Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker recording and then looping various live bass and trumpet arrangements. The focus and technical skill are a sight to behold.



“Happy in my heart I had the opportunity to play for for Pathways To Paris this weekend,” Flea tweeted out on this morning. “I love trees, water, air, bluebirds with those little crowns on their heads.”

Watch Flea’s full set below.

Toward the finale segment of the concert, Flea resurfaced to join Smith onstage and play the bass. Find that footage below (scroll to the 47:00 minute mark).