Fleet Foxes announce First Collection 2006-2009 vinyl box set

Fleet Foxes will mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a new box set called First Collection 2006-2009. The limited edition four-vinyl set is out November 9th via Nonesuch (in Europe) and Sub Pop (worldwide) .

In addition to a 12-inch of Fleet Foxes’ self-titled LP, the collection offers three 10-inch pieces of vinyl: 2006’s The Fleet Foxes EP, which was previously only available on self-made, self-released CD-R; 2008’s Sun Giant EP; and eight B-sides, rarities, and demos.



The vinyl box also includes a 32-page booklet featuring flyers, lyrics, and original artwork from the band’s first two years. A CD version of First Collection 2006-2009 will also be available.

Pre-orders are available now. Below, find the trailer and artwork for the box, followed by the complete tracklist.

First Collection 2006-2009 Tracklist:

Fleet Foxes 12-inch

Side A

01. Sun It Rises

02. White Winter Hymnal

03. Ragged Wood

04. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song

05. Quiet Houses

06. He Doesn’t Know Why

Side B

01. Heard Them Stirring

02. Your Protector

03. Meadlowlarks

04. Blue Ridge Mountains

05. Oliver James

Sun Giant EP 10-inch

Side A

01. Sun Giant

02. Drops in the River

03. English House

Side B

01. Mykonos

02. Innocent Son

The Fleet Foxes EP 10-inch

Side A

01. She Got Dressed

02. In the Hot Hot Rays

03. Anyone Who’s Anyone

Side B

01. Textbook Love

02. So Long to the Headstrong

03. Icicle Tusk

B-Sides & Rarities 10-inch

Side A

01. False Knight On The Road

02. Silver Dagger

03. White Lace Regretfully

04. Isles

Side B

01. Ragged Wood (transition basement sketch)

02. He Doesn’t Know Why (basement demo)

03. English House (basement demo)

04. Hot Air (basement sketch)