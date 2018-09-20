Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Fleet Foxes announce First Collection 2006-2009 vinyl box set

Includes the Sun Giant EP, the self-released Fleet Foxes EP, and B-sides and rarities

by
on September 20, 2018, 12:57pm
0 comments
icon playlist Fleet Foxes announce First Collection 2006 2009 vinyl box set
image

Fleet Foxes Perform “Crack-Up” with Icelandic Orchestra

image

Mitski's Top 5 Songs

image

Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

image

Interview: Vance Joy From Austin City Limits

image

Tour Update: Wolf Alice Brings You & Visions of a Life

 

Fleet Foxes will mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a new box set called First Collection 2006-2009. The limited edition four-vinyl set is out November 9th via Nonesuch (in Europe) and Sub Pop (worldwide) .

In addition to a 12-inch of Fleet Foxes’ self-titled LP, the collection offers three 10-inch pieces of vinyl: 2006’s The Fleet Foxes EP, which was previously only available on self-made, self-released CD-R; 2008’s Sun Giant EP; and eight B-sides, rarities, and demos.

The vinyl box also includes a 32-page booklet featuring flyers, lyrics, and original artwork from the band’s first two years. A CD version of First Collection 2006-2009 will also be available.

Pre-orders are available now. Below, find the trailer and artwork for the box, followed by the complete tracklist.

fleet foxes first collection 2006 2009 box set artwork vinyl1 Fleet Foxes announce First Collection 2006 2009 vinyl box setfleet foxes first collection 2006 2009 box set artwork vinyl cover art1 Fleet Foxes announce First Collection 2006 2009 vinyl box set

First Collection 2006-2009 Tracklist:
Fleet Foxes 12-inch
Side A
01. Sun It Rises
02. White Winter Hymnal
03. Ragged Wood
04. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
05. Quiet Houses
06. He Doesn’t Know Why
Side B
01. Heard Them Stirring
02. Your Protector
03. Meadlowlarks
04. Blue Ridge Mountains
05. Oliver James

Sun Giant EP 10-inch
Side A
01. Sun Giant
02. Drops in the River
03. English House
Side B
01. Mykonos
02. Innocent Son

The Fleet Foxes EP 10-inch
Side A
01. She Got Dressed
02. In the Hot Hot Rays
03. Anyone Who’s Anyone
Side B
01. Textbook Love
02. So Long to the Headstrong
03. Icicle Tusk

B-Sides & Rarities 10-inch
Side A
01. False Knight On The Road
02. Silver Dagger
03. White Lace Regretfully
04. Isles
Side B
01. Ragged Wood (transition basement sketch)
02. He Doesn’t Know Why (basement demo)
03. English House (basement demo)
04. Hot Air (basement sketch)

Previous Story
Ice Nine Kills channel The Crow movie in “A Grave Mistake” cinematic video: Watch
Next Story
Film Review: Love, Gilda is an Endlessly Affectionate Look at Gilda Radner’s Best Work
No comments