Fleet Foxes announce First Collection 2006-2009 vinyl box set

Fleet Foxes will mark the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a new box set called First Collection 2006-2009. The limited edition four-vinyl set is out November 9th via Nonesuch (in Europe) and Sub Pop (worldwide) .
In addition to a 12-inch of Fleet Foxes’ self-titled LP, the collection offers three 10-inch pieces of vinyl: 2006’s The Fleet Foxes EP, which was previously only available on self-made, self-released CD-R; 2008’s Sun Giant EP; and eight B-sides, rarities, and demos.
The vinyl box also includes a 32-page booklet featuring flyers, lyrics, and original artwork from the band’s first two years. A CD version of First Collection 2006-2009 will also be available.
Pre-orders are available now. Below, find the trailer and artwork for the box, followed by the complete tracklist.
First Collection 2006-2009 Tracklist:
Fleet Foxes 12-inch
Side A
01. Sun It Rises
02. White Winter Hymnal
03. Ragged Wood
04. Tiger Mountain Peasant Song
05. Quiet Houses
06. He Doesn’t Know Why
Side B
01. Heard Them Stirring
02. Your Protector
03. Meadlowlarks
04. Blue Ridge Mountains
05. Oliver James
Sun Giant EP 10-inch
Side A
01. Sun Giant
02. Drops in the River
03. English House
Side B
01. Mykonos
02. Innocent Son
The Fleet Foxes EP 10-inch
Side A
01. She Got Dressed
02. In the Hot Hot Rays
03. Anyone Who’s Anyone
Side B
01. Textbook Love
02. So Long to the Headstrong
03. Icicle Tusk
B-Sides & Rarities 10-inch
Side A
01. False Knight On The Road
02. Silver Dagger
03. White Lace Regretfully
04. Isles
Side B
01. Ragged Wood (transition basement sketch)
02. He Doesn’t Know Why (basement demo)
03. English House (basement demo)
04. Hot Air (basement sketch)