Foo Fighters postpone tour dates as Dave Grohl recovers from vocal illness

Foo Fighters have postponed a pair of upcoming tour dates as Dave Grohl recovers from illness.



Following the band’s show in Seattle on Saturday night, Grohl “suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest,” according to a press release. In a statement, Grohl joked, “That’s the last time I ever make out with Bono.” (The U2 frontman is himself dealing with a similar vocal issue.)

As a result, Foo Fighters’ upcoming shows in Edmonton and Calgary have been pushed back until October. The band’s September 4th gig at Rogers Place in Edmonton will now take place October 22nd, while the September 6th show at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome will now go down October 23rd. See Foo Fighters’ updated tour itinerary below.

During Foo Fighters’ aformenetioned show in Seattle, Grohl and Pat Smear reunited with former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic to cover The Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips”.

Foo Fighters 2018 Tour Dates:

09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

09/14 – San Diego, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar

10/05-06 – San Bernardino, CA @ CalJam 18

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena %

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center %

10/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center %

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena %

10/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center %

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %

10/22 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/23 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

* = w/ The Joy Formidable

% = w/ Gang of Youths