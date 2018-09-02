Krist Novoselic joins Foo Fighters for cover of The Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips”: Watch

Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, and Krist Novoselic

The surviving members of Nirvana reunited on stage during Foo Fighters’ concert in Seattle on Saturday night. Krist Novoselic, whose band Giants in the Trees opened the night, later joined Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, and rest of Foo Fighters to cover The Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips”.

As The Vaselines were one of Kurt Cobain’s favorite bands, Nirvana covered “Molly’s Lips” on numerous occasions early on in their existence, including as part of their infamous John Peel Session in 1990. A recording of the cover was later included on Nirvana’s 1992 outtakes compilation, Incesticide.



“This is an old song, we haven’t done this song together in a long time,” Grohl proclaimed prior to launching into the spirited performance. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Novoselic last performed with Foo Fighters during a gig in Eugene, Oregon at 2017. For that onstage reunion, they ripped through Foo Fighters’ classic song “Big Me”.

Novoselic’s band Giants in the Trees are also set to appear at Foo Fighters’ upcoming Cal Jam Fest.