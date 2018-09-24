Menu
Frances Bean Cobain debuts new song: Watch

“What she lacks in technical precision, she makes up for with charisma"

by
on September 24, 2018, 1:18pm
Frances Bean Cobain

Earlier this year, Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, debuted her first-ever song, which she later tweaked with altered lyrics and the addition of acoustic guitar. Now, Cobain has unveiled a second song via her Instagram page. “What she lacks in technical precision, she makes up for with charisma,” reads an accompanying caption. Hear it below.

Cobain, who says she “absolutely” intends to pursue a career in music, also recently released brief covers of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle”.

