Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y to release collaborative EP, Fetti, on Halloween

Hear a snippet of new music from the project

by
on September 26, 2018, 4:33pm
0 comments
currensy freddie gibbs fetti ep release date
Curren$y and Freddie Gibbs

More than a year ago, Freddie Gibbs and Curren$y announced Fetti, a collaborative EP that was thought forgotten as the pair forged ahead on other projects. Gibbs dropped his Freddie mixtape this past June, while Curren$y shared an EP of his own, The Marina. Now, as Exclaim reports, the pair have confirmed that the project is not only finished, but will arrive this Halloween.

Curren$y announced the project’s completion and release date via an Instagram video that finds him FaceTiming with Gibbs and hilariously razzing him for “singing” on the album. He also revealed that profile producer The Alchemist helmed his half of the EP.

View this post on Instagram

#fetti 10/31

A post shared by spitta_andretti (@spitta_andretti) on

On Twitter, Gibbs shared a snippet of the project that features the pair delivering verses over a loop. Check it out below.

While you’re waiting for it to drop, check out Gibbs’ weird-ass video for Freddie track “Automatic”.

Previous Story
Mick Jenkins shares woozy new single “Elephant In the Room”: Stream
Next Story
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett on possible solo effort: “It would not look like a metal album at all”
No comments