Drake joins French Montana on “No Stylist”: Stream

Previously, they rappers teamed up on "Stay Schemin", "Pop That", and "No Shopping"

by
on September 20, 2018, 12:16pm
French Montana and Drake, photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Drake guests on the new French Montana single, “No Stylist”, which you can stream below. It’s the latest in a string of collaborations between the two rappers, as they previously teamed up on “Stay Schemin”, “Pop That”, and “No Shopping”. “No Stylist” also marks Drake’s first studio release since dropping his double LP, Scorpion, in June.


“No Stylist” presumambly serves as the first single to French Montana’s as-yet-unannounced third album, the follow-up to 2017’s Judge Rules. The artwork for the single features French Montana posing with rap OG Slick Rick.

