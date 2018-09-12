Future performs “31 Days” on Fallon: Watch

Future on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Future may not be heading out on his canceled tour with Nicki Minaj, but that doesn’t mean he’s ceased promoting his new mixtape, Beast Mode 2. Last night, the Atlanta MC made a stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday to perform the track “31 Days”. He delivered the song bathed in purple light and standing at his scarf-adorned mic stand. Check out the replay below.





The North American leg of the “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” may not be going on as planned, but Future and Nicki still have some dates lined up for Europe later in the year. Find Future’s dates via his website.