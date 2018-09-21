Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Gallant teams with Sufjan Stevens on new song “TOOGOODTOBETRUE”: Stream

Rebecca Sugar, creator of Steven Universe, also appears on the track

by
on September 21, 2018, 9:44am
0 comments
Sufjan Stevens Ben Kaye Gallant TOOGOODTOBETRUE Rebecca Sugar Collaboration
Sufjan Stevens (photo by Ben Kaye) and Gallant

CoSigned R&B crooner Gallant and indie god Sufjan Stevens have been working together over the last couple years They first teamed up for the debut episode of the former’s “In the Room” series in 2016, performing a rendition of Stevens’ “Blue Bucket of Gold”. Later that year, Gallant joined Stevens at Coachella to pay tribute to Prince with a “Purple Rain” cover. In 2017, they covered Drake’s “Hotline Bling” on Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell LiveNow, they’re back together again on Gallant’s newest single, “TOOGOODTOBETRUE”.

Also featuring Rebecca Sugar, creator of Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe, the track is part of Gallant’s forthcoming This Does Not Fit project. Rising and falling like hurried, breathy sighs, the song twinkles over the trio over voices and layers of genre-less instrumentals. Take a listen via the visualizer below.

Gallant will embark on his “Too Good To Be Tour” next month alongside Jamila Woods and Cautious Clay. Stevens, meanwhile, recently announced plans to release his Songs for Christmas on vinyl for the very first time. The 42-track collection from 2006 will be reissued as a five-EP box set on November 9th.

Previous Story
Arcade Fire perform Funeral in full for first time: Watch
Next Story
Lily Allen covers Lykke Li’s “deep end” for triple j: Watch
No comments