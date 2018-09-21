Gallant teams with Sufjan Stevens on new song “TOOGOODTOBETRUE”: Stream

Sufjan Stevens (photo by Ben Kaye) and Gallant

CoSigned R&B crooner Gallant and indie god Sufjan Stevens have been working together over the last couple years They first teamed up for the debut episode of the former’s “In the Room” series in 2016, performing a rendition of Stevens’ “Blue Bucket of Gold”. Later that year, Gallant joined Stevens at Coachella to pay tribute to Prince with a “Purple Rain” cover. In 2017, they covered Drake’s “Hotline Bling” on Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell Live. Now, they’re back together again on Gallant’s newest single, “TOOGOODTOBETRUE”.

Also featuring Rebecca Sugar, creator of Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe, the track is part of Gallant’s forthcoming This Does Not Fit project. Rising and falling like hurried, breathy sighs, the song twinkles over the trio over voices and layers of genre-less instrumentals. Take a listen via the visualizer below.



Gallant will embark on his “Too Good To Be Tour” next month alongside Jamila Woods and Cautious Clay. Stevens, meanwhile, recently announced plans to release his Songs for Christmas on vinyl for the very first time. The 42-track collection from 2006 will be reissued as a five-EP box set on November 9th.