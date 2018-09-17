Gary Busey is crowdfunding his debut single

Gary Busey

At the ripe old age of 74, actor Gary Busey is gearing up to release his debut single.

The two-song single includes an original recording called “All the Way” as well as a new version of Buddy Holly’s “Not Fade Away”, which Busey originally covered in the 1978 biopic The Buddy Holly Story, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.



Busey, who began his career as a session drummer before transitioning into acting, recorded the single with his godson, Teddy Jack, son of legendary producer Leon Russell.

Pre-orders for the single are now ongoing via the crowdfunding website PledgeMusic, where you can also watch a short video from Busey hyping the incoming release.

Needless to say, I think we’ve found our Coachella 2019 headliner.