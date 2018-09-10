Beyoncé and Jay Z allegedly threatened via texts by George Zimmerman

Jay Z and Beyonce's Everything is Love

Well, George Zimmerman won’t be buying tickets to see The Carters anytime soon. Everyone’s least favorite acquitted murderer is back in the headlines again, this time for reportedly going after Beyoncé and Jay Z in a series of texts obtained by The Blast.

Reportedly, Zimmerman was contacted by private investigator Dennis Warren, who reached out to him as part of research for Jay Z’s co-produced documentary series, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. Needless to say, Zimmerman didn’t take things lightly.



According to Warren, Zimmerman sent over hundreds of harassing messages and voicemails, calling Beyoncé a “broke whore” and insisting she and her husband Jay Z would “find themselves inside a 13 foot gator.” The threats are to appear in the documentary’s forthcoming series finale.

This isn’t the first time Zimmerman has gone after Jay; it’s not even the first time he’s used the gator bit. Last December, he made a similar assertion, after claiming the documentary’s production crew harassed his family, tweeting: “I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012.”

What a schmuck.