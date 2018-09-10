Ghost announce 2019 European tour; Sister Imperator crashes car in new webisode

Ghost have unveiled the latest video in their webisode series, and the new clip reveals the band’s 2019 European tour dates.
The video, called “Chapter Four: The Accident,” shows nun Sister Imperator getting into a car accident while rocking out to “Miasma” on her car radio. “The Accident” marks the fourth in Ghost’s webisode series, following “New Blood,” “The Cardinal” and “Back on The Road.” After the crash, Papa Emeritus Zero visits Sister Imperator in the hospital. Watch the full clip below.
Ghost will kick off their “A Pale Tour Named Death” tour in Lyon, France, on Feb. 3, and remain on the road through a Feb. 23 show in Stockholm, Sweden. Ticket pre-sales start Thursday (Sept. 13) at 10 a.m. CET, and general on-sale begins Friday (Sept. 14) at 10 a.m. CET. Ghost are touring behind their latest album, Prequelle.
In other news, Ghost recently announced a concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 31 to honor the band’s fan Jeff Fortune, who collapsed at the venue and later passed away after seeing a Ghost concert in the city this past spring. T-shirts with Cardinal Copia and Fortune wearing Michael Meyers costumes will be on sale at the show, with all funds raised going to Fortune’s family.
Ghost will be back in North America to begin a headlining tour on Oct. 25, starting with a show in Grand Prairie, Texas. Those dates are also listed below, with tickets available here.
Ghost’s 2018 North American and 2019 European Tour Dates:
10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cox Business Center Ballroom
10/27 – Kansas City, OK @ MO Arvest Bank Centre at the Midland
10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
10/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre
10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre (special show to honor fan who died)
11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
11/02 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
11/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/04 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium
11/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
11/09 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/12 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre
11/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Community Center Theater
11/15 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Center
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
11/19 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
11/20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
11/23 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
11/24 – Miami Beach, FL @ Jackie Gleason Theater
11/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
11/29 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre
12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
12/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
12/04 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center
12/05 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
12/07 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
12/10 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome
12/11 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
12/13 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
12/14 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center
02/03 – Lyon, FR @ Tony Garnier
02/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
02/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto
02/07 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
02/14 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle
02/15 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrkongress
02/17 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall
02/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
02/20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium
02/21 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
02/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe