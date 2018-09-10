Ghost announce 2019 European tour; Sister Imperator crashes car in new webisode

Ghost 2019 Europe Tour Poster

Ghost have unveiled the latest video in their webisode series, and the new clip reveals the band’s 2019 European tour dates.

The video, called “Chapter Four: The Accident,” shows nun Sister Imperator getting into a car accident while rocking out to “Miasma” on her car radio. “The Accident” marks the fourth in Ghost’s webisode series, following “New Blood,” “The Cardinal” and “Back on The Road.” After the crash, Papa Emeritus Zero visits Sister Imperator in the hospital. Watch the full clip below.



Ghost will kick off their “A Pale Tour Named Death” tour in Lyon, France, on Feb. 3, and remain on the road through a Feb. 23 show in Stockholm, Sweden. Ticket pre-sales start Thursday (Sept. 13) at 10 a.m. CET, and general on-sale begins Friday (Sept. 14) at 10 a.m. CET. Ghost are touring behind their latest album, Prequelle.

In other news, Ghost recently announced a concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Oct. 31 to honor the band’s fan Jeff Fortune, who collapsed at the venue and later passed away after seeing a Ghost concert in the city this past spring. T-shirts with Cardinal Copia and Fortune wearing Michael Meyers costumes will be on sale at the show, with all funds raised going to Fortune’s family.

Ghost will be back in North America to begin a headlining tour on Oct. 25, starting with a show in Grand Prairie, Texas. Those dates are also listed below, with tickets available here.

Ghost’s 2018 North American and 2019 European Tour Dates:

10/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cox Business Center Ballroom

10/27 – Kansas City, OK @ MO Arvest Bank Centre at the Midland

10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

10/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre

10/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre (special show to honor fan who died)

11/01 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

11/02 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

11/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

11/04 – Ames, IA @ Stephens Auditorium

11/06 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

11/09 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/12 – San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

11/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Community Center Theater

11/15 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Center

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

11/19 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

11/23 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

11/24 – Miami Beach, FL @ Jackie Gleason Theater

11/25 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

11/29 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

11/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Roxy Theatre

12/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

12/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

12/04 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion Energy Center

12/05 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

12/07 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

12/10 – Baltimore, MD @ The Hippodrome

12/11 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

12/13 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

12/14 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

12/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barlcays Center

02/03 – Lyon, FR @ Tony Garnier

02/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

02/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto

02/07 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

02/14 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

02/15 – Bochum, DE @ Ruhrkongress

02/17 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall

02/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

02/20 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium

02/21 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

02/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe