Here’s Dr. Phil bellowing “Lifestyles Of the Rich and Famous” with Good Charlotte

Good Charlotte and Dr. Phil

Good Charlotte, the tattooed pop-rockers behind songs like “Little Things” and “Girls & Boys”, appeared in a bizarre comedy sketch on The Late Late Show with James Corden with none other than daytime purveyor of pop psychology Dr. Phil. The sketch culminates with Dr. Phil, clad in leather, spikes, and makeup, (horribly) singing “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” with the band.

In the bit, Corden plays a new-age “music performance enhancement coach” trying to turn Good Charlotte into “Great Charlotte” (groan). Citing recent collaborations between Nicki Minaj and BTS and Eminem and Ed Sheeran, Corden’s guru says the band needs an attention-grabbing team-up. In comes Dr. Phil, who says he’s “here to rock this bitch.”

Watch the whole thing below, but do prepare yourself for the true horror that is Dr. Phil trying to sing a 16-year old pop-punk song.

Good Charlotte’s new album, Generation Rx, is out today. Their last album was 2016’s Youth Authority.