Gorillaz share first-ever performance music video for “Tranz”: Watch

Gorillaz, "Tranz"

Earlier this summer, Gorillaz dropped an album that kind of came and went — The Now Now, remember? — and they’re still out their promoting the damn thing. Today, they’ve shared their new music video for “Tranz”.

Now, on the surface, it doesn’t look like anything too special: 2D, Noodle, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc stand-in Ace are all playing the song. However, that’s the thing, it’s actually the group’s first-ever “live performance” music video.



Directed by Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett and Nicos Livesey, with support from Blinkink and Paris-based creative production team Eddy, the video finds flavor through hand-held animation, stop-frame needlework, and claymation.

Watch below.

Gorillaz kick off a new leg of North American tour dates next month, and you can grab tickets here.