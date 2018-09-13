Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Gorillaz share first-ever performance music video for “Tranz”: Watch

Animated rockers return to the stage for the first time since 2010’s MTV EMAs

by
on September 13, 2018, 12:44pm
0 comments
Gorillaz, "Tranz"
Gorillaz, "Tranz"

Earlier this summer, Gorillaz dropped an album that kind of came and went — The Now Now, remember? — and they’re still out their promoting the damn thing. Today, they’ve shared their new music video for “Tranz”.

Now, on the surface, it doesn’t look like anything too special: 2D, Noodle, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc stand-in Ace are all playing the song. However, that’s the thing, it’s actually the group’s first-ever “live performance” music video.

Directed by Gorillaz co-founder Jamie Hewlett and Nicos Livesey, with support from Blinkink and Paris-based creative production team Eddy, the video finds flavor through hand-held animation, stop-frame needlework, and claymation.

Watch below.

Gorillaz kick off a new leg of North American tour dates next month, and you can grab tickets here.

Previous Story
Conan O’Brien launching complete online archive of his late show episodes
Next Story
Eminem is ambushed by his imitators in new “Lucky You” video: Watch
No comments